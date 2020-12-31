Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,920,902 coins and its circulating supply is 302,281,721 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

