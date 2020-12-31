Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.93. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 36,432 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 162,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$241,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,994,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,871,985.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $260,850.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

