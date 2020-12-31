Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $589.15 million, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

