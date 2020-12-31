SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $2.73 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $485.47 million and approximately $231.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00009428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 178,005,596 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

