Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $6.34 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $822,812.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00128344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00181593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00563033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00086937 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

