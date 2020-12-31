Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 2.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $462.00 and last traded at $462.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.30.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

