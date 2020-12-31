Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $155,100.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.42 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Switch by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

