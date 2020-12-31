Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 2.2%

Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.44). Approximately 409,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 672,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.52).

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.30.

About Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

