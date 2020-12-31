Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sells 1,200 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.