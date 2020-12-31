Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 8.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.85. 558,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 400,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $497.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

