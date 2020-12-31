Syscoin Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and $1.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00427780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,632,163 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

