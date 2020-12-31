System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) Trading 2% Higher

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.36). 2,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.28.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,632.87).

About System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

