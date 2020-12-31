Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.42). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TALO stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

