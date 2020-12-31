Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NYSE SKT opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

