TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 75,753 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,697,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 561,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 258,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

