TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

TEL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,391,000 after buying an additional 134,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

