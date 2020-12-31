Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Shares Gap Down to $812.00

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $812.00, but opened at $780.00. Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) shares last traded at $790.00, with a volume of 98,975 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 777.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 686.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

