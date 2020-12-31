Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $368.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after acquiring an additional 535,431 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $406,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.