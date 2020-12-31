Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

