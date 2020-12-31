The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.28.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $216.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 76.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $598,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.