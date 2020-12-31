The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€181.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €152.42 ($179.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.21.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.