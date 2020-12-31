The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Gap Down to $21.22

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $18.93. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

