The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth about $37,397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The ODP during the second quarter worth about $4,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The ODP by 112.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in The ODP by 158.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,604,400 shares during the last quarter.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

