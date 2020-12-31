The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.95 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

