The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $14.01 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

