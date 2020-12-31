The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The York Water worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

