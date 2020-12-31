THEKEY (TKY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,233.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $41,233.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

