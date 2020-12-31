Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.12. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 16,456 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a return on equity of 75.54% and a net margin of 64.00%.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

