Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at $66,841,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Think Investments LP increased its position in Tilray by 384.6% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 869,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tilray by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

