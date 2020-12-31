Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 3,849 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CI opened at $204.05 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

