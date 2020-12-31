Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.97. Tiptree shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 65,696 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,572,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,433,112.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,385 shares of company stock valued at $213,515. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tiptree by 568.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

