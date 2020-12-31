Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.50

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 5560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.