Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $21.01. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 91,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.