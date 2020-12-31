Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $14.19. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 11,240 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

