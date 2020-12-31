TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Trading 7.8% Higher

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

TP ICAP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TULLF)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

