Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,565 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,646% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

