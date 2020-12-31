Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 436 call options.

NYSE HEPA opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

