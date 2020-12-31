Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the average volume of 575 call options.

Shares of SESN opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SESN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.