Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.80

Shares of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 122.70 ($1.60), with a volume of 113803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.74 million and a P/E ratio of 25.10.

About Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

