Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Insiders sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

