TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Director Buys C$28,435.00 in Stock

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) Director Steven William Sinclair bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,305.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$81.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.02.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) alerts:

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.