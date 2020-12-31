Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Insider Sells C$477,920.00 in Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

