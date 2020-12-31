Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market cap of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 189.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 716,039 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tricida by 2,867.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 627,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 756.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 274,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

