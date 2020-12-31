Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 3,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

TLLYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $1.85 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

