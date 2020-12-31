Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 521,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 245,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

