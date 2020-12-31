Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $83.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $75.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $322.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $331.68 million, with estimates ranging from $329.63 million to $334.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 83,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

