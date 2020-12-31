TrueDeck Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $170,547.81 and $4,395.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00129241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00567351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00161555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00308995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049906 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

