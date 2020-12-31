TrustSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00129845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00566945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00162310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00310662 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00083228 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,637,169 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

