Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 5.9%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 518,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 694,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

