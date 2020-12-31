Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) vs. Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions -82.03% -808.90% -105.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.32 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.68

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Volatility and Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage origination loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement and valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan technology services. Further, the company offers Vendorly, a SaaS-based vendor management platform, as well as support services for Federal Housing Administration mortgages. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

